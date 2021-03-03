TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) is pleased to share some exciting updates regarding its recent acquisition, AES-100 Inc. (see press releases dated February 1, 2021 and February 11, 2021).
The Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) is a world-class system created by the team led by Pinakin Patel at T2M Global. Its proprietary technology allows for much lower cost production of hydrogen with no greenhouse gas emissions. AES is the only technology capable of producing high purity green hydrogen at highly competitive costs. AES targets <$5/kg H2, a significant and material improvement from the $10-15/kg H2 levels currently in the market place. The significant cost savings through AES should accelerate the adoption of hydrogen technology in accelerating growth sectors such as the fuel cell vehicle and renewable energy sectors.
Updates:
