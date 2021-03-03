In February 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 74 129 passengers, which is an 88.9% decrease compared to February 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 24.1% to 26 407 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 75.2% to 18 642 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2021 were the following:
|February 2021
|February 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|74 129
|669 849
|-88.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|18 223
|216 431
|-91.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|52 748
|349 197
|-84.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 158
|57 382
|-94.5%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|46 839
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|26 407
|34 794
|-24.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 318
|7 133
|-25.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|17 600
|22 607
|-22.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 489
|3 622
|-3.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|1 432
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|18 642
|75 282
|-75.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|2 139
|7 545
|-71.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|16 406
|60 726
|-73.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|97
|3 056
|-96.8%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|3 955
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in February 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
February results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
February results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
February results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
