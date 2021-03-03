In February 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 74 129 passengers, which is an 88.9% decrease compared to February 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 24.1% to 26 407 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 75.2% to 18 642 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for February 2021 were the following:

 February 2021February 2020Change
Passengers74 129669 849-88.9%
Finland - Sweden18 223216 431-91.6%
Estonia - Finland52 748349 197-84.9%
Estonia - Sweden3 15857 382-94.5%
Latvia - Sweden046 839-100.0%
    
Cargo Units26 40734 794-24.1%
Finland - Sweden5 3187 133-25.4%
Estonia - Finland17 60022 607-22.1%
Estonia - Sweden3 4893 622-3.7%
Latvia - Sweden01 432-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles18 64275 282-75.2%
Finland - Sweden2 1397 545-71.7%
Estonia - Finland16 40660 726-73.0%
Estonia - Sweden973 056-96.8%
Latvia - Sweden03 955-100.0%

                                    

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in February 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
February results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
February results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
February results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. The cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance works.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.  


