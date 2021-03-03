3 March 2021
Announcement no. 4/2021

Annual Report 2020

Alm. Brand released its preliminary statement of financial results for 2020 on 11 February 2021.

Please find attached the Group’s Annual Report for 2020.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                                 

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
                            
Press:                                                                                                

Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455


Attachments