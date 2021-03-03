3 March 2021

Announcement no. 4/2021

Annual Report 2020

Alm. Brand released its preliminary statement of financial results for 2020 on 11 February 2021.

Please find attached the Group’s Annual Report for 2020.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 5143 8002



Press:

Head of Media Relations

Maria Lindeberg

Mobile no. +45 2499 8455





Attachments