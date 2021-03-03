Westpay AB announces that the company has entered into an agreement with Redeye AB regarding the position as Certified Adviser. Redeye AB will take over as Certified Adviser on March 8.
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-896 6404
Email: lars.levin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
