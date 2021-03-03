Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Company Announcement No 03/2021



Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

3 March 2021

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting

Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 3:00pm.

Due to Covid-19 the general meeting will be held entirely electronically and physical attendance is not possible.

The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.

Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

Group Executive Vice President

Attachment