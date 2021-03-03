|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders
Company Announcement No 03/2021
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|3 March 2021
Dear Sirs
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 3:00pm.
Due to Covid-19 the general meeting will be held entirely electronically and physical attendance is not possible.
The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.
Yours sincerely
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President
Attachment
Sydbank A/S
Aabenraa, DENMARK
