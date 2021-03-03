                                                                                                                                                                                       

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders

 

Company Announcement No 03/2021

 		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark

 

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

 

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

 

 
3 March 2021 

Dear Sirs

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting

Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 3:00pm.

Due to Covid-19 the general meeting will be held entirely electronically and physical attendance is not possible.

The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.

Yours sincerely


Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President    

Attachment