STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – March 3, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company, Forendo Pharma, has successfully completed a Phase 1 program for FOR-6219 – a candidate drug aimed for the treatment of endometriosis. Based on the positive results generated in this program, Forendo Pharma is now preparing a Phase 2 study in the US.



The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 program of FOR-6219 included 66 healthy pre- and postmenopausal women. In the Phase 1a part of the study, single and multiple doses of the candidate drug were found to be safe and well tolerated. All primary endpoints of the study were met, and no serious adverse events were recorded. The pharmacokinetics of FOR-6219 were dose-proportional and a steady state was reached within 3 days, with the observed half-life of 16-18 hours offering the potential for once-daily dosing.

In the Phase 1b part of the study, FOR-6219 was given to 36 premenopausal healthy women for 14 days during the proliferative phase of the menstrual cycle, to expand the safety data and explore secondary outcome measures. The premenstrual women under treatment experienced a continued normal ovulatory menstrual cycle. The positive data will be valuable in the design of subsequent clinical studies in endometriosis patients.

“Current therapies for endometriosis are struggling to be widely adopted due to their side effects. Hence, the positive safety profile for Forendo Pharmas candidate drug FOR-6219 that has been documented in the Phase 1 program, together with the favorable pharmacokinetic profile, provides a compelling platform for its continued clinical development,” comments Karolinska Development's CEO, Viktor Drvota.

Endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent disease that affects approximately 10 percent of all fertile women and is caused by cells that normally grow inside the uterus spreading outside the uterus, leading to chronic inflammation in the surrounding tissue. The disease manifests itself in many different ways and often causes very painful menstruation and chronic abdominal pain. Today's drug treatments alleviate the symptoms by inhibiting the body's estrogen synthesis. A clear disadvantage of this type of treatment is that it disturbs the systemic estrogen balance, which gives rise to osteoporosis and other serious side effects that complicate long-term medication. Forendo’s novel oral HSD17B1 inhibitor, FOR-6219, aims to reduce estrogen production locally in the endometriosis lesions, a key differentiator from competing endometriosis therapies.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Forendo Pharma amounts to 10%.

