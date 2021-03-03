Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 3 March 2021 at 10.30 a.m. (EET)

Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s Annual Report 2020, Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement published

The Annual Report 2020, including the Financial Statements for the year 2020, Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement, has been published in Finnish and English today March 3th 2021 in company’s website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/reports-and-presentations/year/2020 . The Annual Report is only available in digital format.

Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statements are also available as separate documents in digital format in company website and as attachments in this release.

The Annual Report covers the company strategy and operating environment and recaps the year 2020. The report also describes Rovio’s core business areas, competitive advantages and goes through Rovio’s corporate responsibility focus areas and achievements in 2020.

Rovio has today also published its Corporate Responsibility 2020 report as PDF in Finnish and English. The report can be found in company’s website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/responsibility/corporate-responsibility

