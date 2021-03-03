Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release March 3, 2021 at 11:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Annual Report 2020 has been published

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Annual Report 2020 has been published. The report is attached as a separate PDF file to this release and is available on the company's website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com, in both Finnish and English.

The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Auditor's report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report 2020.

For the first time, Verkkokauppa.com publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). The ESEF report is available on the website https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/financial-statements as well as being attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Verkkokauppa.com’s ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell

CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 50 434 2516

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.

