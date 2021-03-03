ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 3 MARCH 2021 AT 11.00 A.M. EET
Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Ruuska
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ruuska, Jukka
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Enento Group Plc
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210302134703_20
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4740 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4740 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
ENENTO GROUP PLC
For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +358 10 270 7506
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.
Enento Group Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Enento Group Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: