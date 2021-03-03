ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 3 MARCH 2021 AT 11.00 A.M. EET

Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Ruuska



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ruuska, Jukka

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Enento Group Plc

LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210302134703_20

Transaction date: 2021-03-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4740 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4740 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

