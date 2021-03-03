ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 3 MARCH 2021 AT 11.00 A.M. EET

Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Ruuska

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ruuska, Jukka
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Enento Group Plc
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210302134703_20
Transaction date: 2021-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4740 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4740 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.