Press Release March 3, 2021

Hexatronic resolves on new issue in kind for the acquisition of TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH

The Board of Directors of Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic” or the “Company”) has resolved, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 7 May 2020, on an issue in kind of 90,357 ordinary shares in Hexatronic. The resolution has been adopted in accordance with the share purchase agreement which the Company has entered into for the acquisition of 75 percent of the shares in TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH (“TK”), which was previously announced on 1 March 2021. The right to subscribe for the ordinary shares shall, pursuant to the share purchase agreement and the board resolution, only vest with the seller of TK and payment shall be made by the seller contributing in kind 75 percent of the shares in TK.

The subscription price, which amounts to SEK 100.52 per share, corresponds to the average closing price for Hexatronic’s ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm during 30 days of trading before 1 March 2021.

Through the new share issue, Hexatronic’s share capital increases by SEK 4,517.85 to SEK 1,905,589.05. The number of shares will after the new issue amount to 38,111,787, of which 37,751,787 are ordinary shares and 360,000 are shares of series C. The number of votes will, after the new issue, amount to 37,787,787.

