3 March 2021

Announcement No. 3



Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting



The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Thursday 25 March 2021 at 3.00 p.m. (CET).

In light of COVID-19 and the Danish authorities’ measures to control the risk of infection with COVID-19, the Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting of NKT this year will be held as a fully electronic general meeting.

This implies that the shareholders, instead of attending the General Meeting in person, can participate and exercise their shareholders’ rights at the Annual General Meeting electronically.

Attached please find invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.

The Chairman’s report will be available at www.nkt.com/investors after the Annual General Meeting.

The NKT 2020 Annual Report and Remuneration Report can be found and printed at www.nkt.com/investors .

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, Tel: +45 2223 5870

