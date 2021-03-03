Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Market in Poland 2020-2022, CEE Insurance Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insurance market in Poland 2020-2022 is the latest full update of comprehensive publication on the insurance sector in Poland. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the insurance market. It also provides short term estimates of the insurance premium for the years 2020-2022.
By contrast, within life insurance, premium contracted by ~3% YoY, however, the fall was not directly connected to COVID-19 but rather, it was a continuation of a long-term declining trend in life insurance-based investment products suffering from increasingly restrictive regulations.
Tighter regulations are also quoted among triggers of recently observed consolidation.
A few new M&A deals were announced in 2020, including the withdrawal of AXA - to be acquired by Uniqa and Aegon to be purchased by VIG. Moreover, an even bigger transaction is in the cards for 2021 as Aviva considered disposing of its Polish business.
The impact of COVID-19 on the insurance sector in Poland has been noticeable across various product classes e.g. falling premium in car insurance or growing premium in property/accident insurance. However, the overall effect on the sector can be assessed as close to neutral. Premium in the non-life segment remained flat in Q1-Q3 2020 if compared to the same period of the previous year.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macroeconomic Overview
- Poland - Overview and key facts
- Poland in Europe: Number of households vs. wealth, 2019
- Key macroeconomic indicators, 2015-2020F
- Foreign trade statistics, C/A, FDI, 2015-2020F
- Unemployment and salaries/wages, 2015-2020F
- Disposable income in households and income distribution, 2015-2020F; Income distribution 2019
- Consumer confidence index evolution, Dec. 2013 - Oct.2020
- Warsaw Stock Exchange - Turnover, Market cap. and indexes, 2014-2019
- Banking assets evolution, 2015-Q1 2020
2. Insurance Market
- Insurance Markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2017-2019
- Insurance premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 2019
- Insurance gross premiums - Local insurers (life/non-life, in EUR), 2016-2020F
- Insurance gross premiums - Local insurers (life/non-life, in PLN), 2016-2020F
- Top 10 insurance groups in Poland by total premium written, 1H 2020 (taking into account recently announced M&A)
- Insurance market concentration and Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (life/non-life), 1H 2019 vs. 1H 2020
- Current and upcoming Insurance M&A transactions in Poland, 2018-2020
- Own funds for life and non-life insurers, 2016-1H 2020, SCR coverage ratios, 2017-2019
- Number of insurance agents by type and number of sales reps (OFWCA), 2017-2019
- Insurance - Regulatory institutions
- Private health Insurance - Opportunity for insurers; Premium written, 2017-2020F
3. Non-Life Insurance
- Non-life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2017-2019
- Non-life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 2019
- Non-life insurance gross and net premium evolution, 2016-2020F
- Top 10 non-life insurance players in Poland, 1H 2020
- Market shares of top non-life players evolution, 2017-1H 2020
- Non-life premium by client segment and insurance class (car insurance vs. other), 1H 2020
- Non-life premium by risk class, 2018-1H 2020
- Sales channels of non-life insurance, 2018-2019
- Non-life insurers results, technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2019
- Non-life insurance - Profitability tree, 2016-1H 2020
- Non-life insurance - Claims and expense ratio evolution, 2016-1H 2020
- Non-life insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, 2016-1H 2020
- Non-life insurance - Acquisition costs evolution, 2018-1H2020, acquisition cost ratios for top non-life insurers, 2019
- Network multi-agents: Unilink, CUK, Conditor, LGK , Asist, Arrant, DCU etc.
- Current legislative initiatives affecting insurance business in Poland, 2017/2019
- Car insurance - Premium and no. policies evolution, MTPL, Casco, 2016-1H 2020
- Car insurance - Top players in MTPL and in Casco, 2018-1H 2020
- Car insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, MTPL and in Casco, 2018-1H 2020
- Car insurance - Average premium per policy for Casco and TPL, 1Q2015-3Q2020
4. Life Insurance
- Life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2017-2019
- Life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 2019
- Life insurance gross and net premiums evolution, 2016-2020E
- Top 10 life insurance players in Poland, 1H 2020
- Market shares of top life players evolution, 2017-1H 2020
- Life premium by insurance class and segment, 1H 2020
- Life premium by risk class evolution, 2018-1H 2020
- Life insurance technical reserves evolution and structure, 2017-1H 2020
- Sales channels of life insurance, 2018-2019
- Life insurers results, Technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2019
- Life insurance - profitability tree, 2016-1H 2020
- Life insurance - acquisition costs evolution, 2018-1H 2020, acquisition cost ratios for top life insurers, 2019
5. Bancassurance
- Bancassurance: Premium written by bank channel (life/non-life), 2017-2019,data by KNF vs. data by PIU
- Bancassurance: Product/class split in bank channel (life/non-life), 3Q 2020
- Bancassurance: Sales of investment type life products other than unit-linked, 2016-2020F
- Bancassurance: Comparison websites and online sales sites of banks - overview, 2020
6. Top Players' Profiles
7. Forecast
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Zycie Polska S.A.
- Aviva
- Aviva Polska - Tunz S.A.
- Axa Tu S.A.,
- Benefia Tu S.A. Vienna Insurance Group
- Benefia Tunz S.A. Vienna Insurance Group
- Compensa Tunz S.A.Vienna Insurance Group
- Concordia Polska Tuw
- Generali Tu S.A.
- Hdi Asekuracja Tu S.A
- Link4 Tu S.A.
- Metlife
- MTU Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen
- NN Tunz S.A.
- PZU S.A.
- PZU Zycie S.A.
- Stu Ergo Hestia S.A.
- Stunz Ergo Hestia S.A.
- TU Allianz Polska S.A.
- TU Compensa S.A.
- TU Euler Hermes S.A.
- TU Europa S.A.
- Tuir Warta S.A.
- Tunz Europa S.A.
- Tunz Warta S.A.
- Uniqa Tu Na Zycie S.A.
- Uniqa Tu S.A.
