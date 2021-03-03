Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Market in Poland 2020-2022, CEE Insurance Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance market in Poland 2020-2022 is the latest full update of comprehensive publication on the insurance sector in Poland. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the insurance market. It also provides short term estimates of the insurance premium for the years 2020-2022.

By contrast, within life insurance, premium contracted by ~3% YoY, however, the fall was not directly connected to COVID-19 but rather, it was a continuation of a long-term declining trend in life insurance-based investment products suffering from increasingly restrictive regulations.

Tighter regulations are also quoted among triggers of recently observed consolidation.

A few new M&A deals were announced in 2020, including the withdrawal of AXA - to be acquired by Uniqa and Aegon to be purchased by VIG. Moreover, an even bigger transaction is in the cards for 2021 as Aviva considered disposing of its Polish business.

The impact of COVID-19 on the insurance sector in Poland has been noticeable across various product classes e.g. falling premium in car insurance or growing premium in property/accident insurance. However, the overall effect on the sector can be assessed as close to neutral. Premium in the non-life segment remained flat in Q1-Q3 2020 if compared to the same period of the previous year.



