Investment Banking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global investment banking market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the investment banking market include Barclays; JP Morgan; Goldman Sachs; Bank of America Meril Lynch and Morgan Stanley.



The global investment banking market is expected to grow from $102.84 billion in 2020 to $111.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $137.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The investment banking market consists of sales (charges on transactions, fees and commission) of investment banking services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake capital risk in the process of underwriting securities. This market excludes companies acting as agents and/or brokers between buyers and sellers of securities and commodities. These establishments primarily underwrite, originate, and/or maintain markets for issue of securities as well as offering other corporate finance services. The investment banking market is segmented into mergers & acquisitions advisory; debt capital markets underwriting; equity capital markets underwriting and financial sponsor/syndicated loans.



North America was the largest region in the global investment banking market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global investment banking market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global investment banking market.



Investment Banking are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product offerings and increase their share in the market. Large investment banking firms are acquiring boutique firms (small firms which are specialized in various fields) which cater to specific industries such as technology, health care, financial sector, media and entertainment. The presence of a large number of small firms focusing on niche markets is offering significant opportunities for larger investment banking firms. This is driving the M&A activity in the investment banking industry.



Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital. In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising.

This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than the others.

Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.



