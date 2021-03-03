Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial aircraft market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the commercial aircraft market include Airbus; The Boeing Company; United Technologies Corporation; Bombardier Inc. and Embraer SA.



The global commercial aircraft market is expected to grow from $207.84 billion in 2020 to $231.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $310.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The commercial aircraft market consists of sales of commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce civilian and commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts such as aircraft turbines, aircraft engines and rocket engines for commercial purposes. The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the aircraft's warranty period. The commercial aircraft market is segmented into passenger aircrafts; commercial helicopters; aircraft turbines; aircraft engines and rocket engines.



North America was the largest region in the global commercial aircraft market, accounting for 61% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 15% of the global commercial aircraft market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial aircraft market.



Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality, and to improve manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases components' lives and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms to design aircraft and automate factory operations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Commercial Aircraft Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Commercial Aircraft Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Commercial Aircraft Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Commercial Aircraft Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Commercial Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Commercial Aircraft



9. Commercial Aircraft Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Commercial Aircraft Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Commercial Aircraft Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Passenger Aircrafts

Commercial Helicopters

Commercial Gliders and Drones

Aircraft Turbines

Aircraft Engines

Rocket Engines

11.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Engine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

11.3. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Wide-Body

Narrow-Body

Regional

Others

11.4. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Government

Private Sector

11.5. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Autonomous Aircraft

Manual

12. Commercial Aircraft Market Metrics

12.1. Commercial Aircraft Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Commercial Aircraft Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



