New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shifting Spotlight from Product- to Value-based Outcomes Intensifies Growth in the US Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030180/?utm_source=GNW

The healthcare industry and IT solutions providers are finding real-world evidence (RWE) as a potential solution to face these headwinds.



The expansive data pools created by public-private efforts in combination with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabilities is driving growth within the evidence-based medicine space.In this report, the Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the US RWE IT solutions market, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and trends that will play an important role in driving industry growth. RWE has become the focus for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health technology assessment boards, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as payers and providers. Also covered in this study are technology trends, the competitive environment, and a capability benchmarking of select market participants.Readers of this analysis, including IT solutions providers, private investors, academics, and government healthcare agencies, will find it useful to understand the status and revenue potential linked to the US RWE IT solutions market. This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating as well as the fastest-growing application and service segments in the US RWE industry. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall market revenue potential is discussed.Finally, Transformational Health group offers a discussion of key growth opportunities that are centered on use of AI for clinical trial data management, utilization of cloud for improving commercial effectiveness, and connected digital products in clinical and post-market safety surveillance.Overall, this study delivers insightful analysis of the RWE IT solutions ecosystem, a preview of the participants and competitive landscape, and the top growth opportunities—all elements essential to support stakeholders in their strategic decision journey.

Author: Amol Dilip Jadhav

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001