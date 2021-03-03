Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Board Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Deployment Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Board Management Software Market is expected to reach US$ 4000.4 million by 2027 from US$ 1392.3 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America board management software market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Reduction in workload and increase in efficiency and complex regulatory environment are the major factor driving the growth of the North America board management software market. However, risks related to data security hinder the growth of North America board management software market.



The North America board management software market is segmented into deployment, application, and country. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. In 2019, the cloud segment held the largest share North America board management software market. Similarly, based on application the North America board management software market is divided into BFSI, education, healthcare, oil & energy, government, and others. The others is expected to the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.



The US is the worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in North America. The continuous growth in the number of infected individuals has led the US government to impose lockdown across nation's borders. Owing to the stricter containment measures taken by the government, several organizations have been temporarily shut down, which has been restraining the North America board management software market growth.



Aprio Inc, Azeus Convene, Boardable Board Management Software, Inc, BoardBookit, Inc, BoardPAC Inc, Diligent Corporation, Governance and Executive Systems, Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Passageways Inc, Granicus, LLC, BoardPaq LLC, iCompass Technologies, Emerald Data Solutions, Inc, and Prime Government Solutions Inc. are among the leading companies in the North America board management software market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Aprio Inc. partnered with WhistleBlower Security Inc. to enhance transparent and accountable work practices through its products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Board Management Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America Board Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Reduction in Workload and Increase in Efficiency

5.1.2 Complex Regulatory Environment

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Risks Related to Data Security

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Board Management Software by Diverse Industries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 AI-Powered Board Management Portals

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers and Restraints



6. Board Management Software- North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Market Overview

6.2 North America Board Management Software Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. North America Board Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Board Management Software Market, by Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Cloud

7.4 On-Premise



8. Board Management Software Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Board Management Software Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 BFSI

8.4 Education

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Oil and Energy

8.7 Government

8.8 Other



9. North America Board Management Software Market Analysis -By Countries



10. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On North America Board Management Software Market

10.1 North America Countries: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Introduction Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition



12. Key Company Profiles

Aprio Inc.

Azeus Convene

Boardable Board Management Software, Inc.

BoardBookit, Inc.

BoardPAC Inc.

Diligent Corporation.

Governance and Executive Systems, Inc.

Nasdaq Inc

Passageways Inc.

Granicus, LLC

BoardPaq LLC

iComp

