The COVID-19-induced need for social distancing unmasked this sector’s lack of preparedness to work remotely when required. The pandemic-induced changes in the education vertical have been profound and pervasive:

• Campus is no longer physical-only

• Education can take place anywhere

• Courses must be built around in-person and remote modalities, switching between the two as needed

• Climate events and distance to school lose relevance

• Synchronous scenarios are better for students exchanging ideas and opinions and for those who need more guidance; students can learn from each other, and the teacher can build groups

• Asynchronous scenarios work if students need to engage at their own pace, do homework before a class, or if the level of prior knowledge of a subject among students varies significantlyFrom implementing remote classes to enabling mass communication, education organizations have made significant efforts to maintain operations and engagement. Although some organizations were already embracing digitization and virtual classes, the pandemic showed clearly that only the first small steps have been taken towards the goal of digitization and that use cases are still emerging. Digital technologies, including communications and collaboration solutions, as well as programmable platforms, must be leveraged as key enablers of accelerated and effective transformation within education organizations.In order to properly apply programmable communications and other digital technologies to address education organizations’ particular needs, a clear understanding of the processes and workflows and their chokepoints is required.

