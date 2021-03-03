New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformation of Electric Vehicle Charging Technologies and Charging Infrastructure" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030178/?utm_source=GNW





Automakers like Volkswagen, Hyundai-Kia, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM) are creating separate EV business units to prepare for the expected EV boom.However, the surge in EV demand will create a need for charging infrastructure as well as new safety regulations and standards.



The EV market is picking up pace and OEMs are focusing on technological advancements which mainly deal with vehicle range and charging, which are the major challenges for the industry.EV on-board chargers (OBCs) play an important role in deciding the charging time based on the specifications offered by OEMs.



First-generation EVs were launched had the slowest form of charging with a 3.7 kW of charging power. This would require a minimum of 8 hours for charging for a 25kWh battery pack. With technological advancements, the power rating was upgraded to 6.6-22kW to enable fast AC charging. 98.3% of OEMs will shift from 3-5kW OBCs to 6-11kW ones. This is mainly due to the transformation in the EV charging infrastructure as most of it will be compatible with up to 43kW OBCs by 2027. 11kW OBCs are likely to become a standard in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) while 6-8kW OBCs will be highly adopted in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). DC charging in BEVs will become a standard and a majority of OEMs will enable BEVs with a 50-250kW charging capability. Currently, there are only 2-3 PHEVs with a DC charging option. However, in the future, there will be at least 8 OEMs that will provide DC charging on PHEVs. Premium OEMs will focus on 350kW+ DC charging on select models; however, they will adopt 100-250kW as standard equipment. Mass-market BEVs will come with AC and DC options as standard since the average size of the battery pack will increase from 30-40kWh to 60-90kWh. Due to low technical barriers, low cost and strong adaptability, AC charging points once became the first choice of operators, especially in residential, office and commercial places. However, in recent years, as the charging technology has matured, efficient DC charging points have gradually become popular. As the number and coverage of AC and DC charging points increase, integrated AC and DC (AC-DC) charging points will soon be eliminated. 22kW OBC will be offered as an option on certain models. However, the concept of dual OBC will emerge where two OBCs (11kW each) will be fitted on the vehicle. This study gives a detailed analysis of the future adoption of charging technologies by OEMs across regions for both AC and DC charging.

Author: Prajyot Sathe

