New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Integration of Connected Farming Solutions is Driving Telematics Adoption in the Agricultural Machinery Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030176/?utm_source=GNW





With the COVID-19 pandemic creating the need to monitor operator health, there has arisen a need for telematics solutions that can track the health and the behavior of farm equipment operators. The pandemic has also necessitated the modernization of global farming to cope with labor shortages and the disruption of farming operations.



OEMs and telematics providers are forming collaborations and working with local participants across the world to establish their presence and effectively introduce their products in international markets.Custom equipment is being tested and deployed in countries such as India to make usage more economical and profitable for farm owners.



Sensor technology, IoT, and data analytics are critical to gathering data about equipment, field conditions, crop health, and other factors, which are crucial input in terms of farm management. The automation of implements using robotic technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is gaining popularity over full autonomous operations as the latter involves more aggressive testing before deployment. Technology will help to holistically achieve the desired produce and enable greater efficiency and profitability for farming communities.This This research service offers insight into the various technologies available for modern agriculture; it also studies the employment of technology in agricultural equipment and the operational benefits that can be availed. The study analyzes key market participants and OEMs and offers a benchmarking of key participants in the farm equipment and connected technology industries in farming. Details pertaining to the various trends in the global farm equipment telematics industry, market drivers and restraints, guidelines to effectively participate in the global connected farm equipment market, and growth insights to cope with competitors are provided for readers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030176/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001