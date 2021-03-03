Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global market for hernia repair devices and consumables market is assessed to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.80% during the calculated years of 2021-2028.



The global market's progress can be attributed to the rising acceptance of tension-free repair procedures, along with the growing occurrence of hernias. Additionally, the surge in strategic collaborations among robotic surgical equipment manufacturers is opening several new opportunities for the hernia repair devices and consumables market over the predicted period.



However, the inadequate reimbursement policies and high cost of hernia repair surgeries are factors that are significantly limiting the expansion of the hernia repair devices and consumables market's progress globally.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market includes the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, North America holds the largest market for hernia repair devices and consumables, and is likely to continue dominating the market till 2028. The region's robust growth is primarily owing to the high occurrence of hernia diseases, improved healthcare facilities, government initiatives, and rising awareness relating to hernia surgeries.



Furthermore, inguinal hernia repair is among the most common surgeries across the United States. Moreover, this condition is considered to account for 75% of all abdominal wall hernias, which significantly influences the demand for hernia repair devices and consumables. Hence, these factors are likely to augment the growth of the hernia repair devices and consumables market in North America.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The key establishments in the hernia repair devices and consumables market consist of The Cooper Companies Inc, Zimmer Biomet Inc, CR Bard Inc, Herniamesh SRL, Cook Medical Inc, B Braun Melsungen AG, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Cryolife Inc, Via Surgical Ltd, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon Inc), WL Gore & Associates, Allergan Plc, and Medtronic Plc.



Johnson and Johnson is involved in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of products in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the company offers services to several end-users, including pharmaceuticals and consumers, among others. Ethicon Inc functions as a Johnson and Johnson subsidiary, primarily engaged in providing hernia repair and fixation products, including hernia mesh, hernia biologic mesh, hernia tissue separation mesh, and hernia flat mesh devices. The company has operations across more than 250 countries, with headquarters located in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.1.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.1.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.1.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market

2.3. Legal, Policy, & Regulatory Framework

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Key Insights

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Rising Acceptance of Tension-Free Repair Procedures

2.6.2. Increasing Prevalence of Hernia

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Inadequate Reimbursement Policies

2.7.2. High Cost of Hernia Repair Surgeries

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increased Strategic Collaborations Among Robotic Surgical Equipment Manufacturers

2.8.2. Opportunities for Market Development in Emerging Countries



3. Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market - by Hernia Type

3.1. Inguinal Hernia

3.2. Incisional Hernia

3.3. Umbilical Hernia

3.4. Femoral Hernia

3.5. Other Hernia



4. Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market - by Surgery Type

4.1. Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery

4.2. Laparoscopic Surgery



5. Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market - by Component

5.1. Consumables

5.1.1. Synthetic Material Mesh

5.1.1.1. Absorbable Mesh

5.1.1.2. Non-Absorbable Mesh

5.1.2. Biological Material Mesh

5.2. Fixation Devices

5.2.1. Tack

5.2.1.1. Absorbable Tack

5.2.1.2. Non-Absorbable Tack

5.2.2. Other Fixation Devices



6. Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Cook Medical Inc

7.2. The Cooper Companies Inc

7.3. B Braun Melsungen AG

7.4. Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon Inc)

7.5. CR Bard Inc

7.6. Via Surgical Ltd

7.7. Medtronic plc

7.8. Cryolife Inc

7.9. Herniamesh Srl

7.10. Allergan plc

7.11. Integra Lifesciences Corporation

7.12. Zimmer Biomet Inc

7.13. WL Gore & Associates

7.14. Baxter International Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o30u66

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900