Lysaker, 3 March 2021

With reference to Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers of UCITS units, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values were reported on Monday 1 March between 0905 and 1005 for the following funds:

ISIN Symbol Fund name and shareclass Correct Intrinsic Value Reported Intrinsic Value Deviation (error) NO0010841588 STIIAM Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder A5 1286,61 1 270,69 Up to -1.25% NO0010841570 STIINM Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder A5 1250,37 1 230,24 Up to -1.63%

The incorrect reporting was due to miscalculations at the funds' management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS.

During the period for the miscalculation, 2 trades took place in STIIAM.

During the period for the miscalculation, 1 trade took place in STIINM.

The procedure for notifying the members of the Stockbrokers' Association of the error has been initiated.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.