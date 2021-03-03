SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 3 March 2021 at 11:50 am

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Tetrao SA)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tetrao SA

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210303083839_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: XS1995716211

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000,000 Unit price: 1.144 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,000,000 Unit price: 1.144 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.144 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: XS2226645278

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Unit price: 1.055



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.055

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030