3 March 2021
Company Announcement No 22/2021
Summary of the annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S held today
Today, at 09.00am, Realkredit Danmark A/S held its annual general meeting at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø.
With the following agenda
Item 1 Submission of the annual report for adoption
Annual Report 2020 was adopted.
Item 2 Proposal for discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of their liabilities
A resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Board from their obligations was adopted.
Item 3 Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report
The general meeting approved the proposal to pay a dividend for the year of DKK 3.800 million to the shareholder.
Item 4 Proposal for the Realkredit Danmark Remuneration Policy 2021
The proposal was adopted.
Item 5 Election of members to the Board of Directors
The general meeting re-elected
Carsten Rasch Egeriis, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank
Claus Harder, Global Head of Market & Transaction Banking, Executive Vice President
Line Munkholm Haukrogh, Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Strategy Execution & Business Controls, Technology & Services
Jesper Koefoed, Managing Director
The board also has two elected members by the employees:
Majken Hammer Sløk, Chief Consultant, cand. polyt.
Christian Hilligsøe Heinig, Chief Economist
Item 6 Appointment of state-authorised public accountants
The audit firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed for a one-year term as the auditor of Realkredit Danmark.
Item 7 Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders
None.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S
At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S held immediately after the general meeting Carsten Rasch Egeriis was appointed Chairman. The Audit Committee has Jesper Koefoed as Chaiman and Claus Harder as member.
The Executive Board
Please contact Jacob Elverum, General Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11 if you have any questions.
