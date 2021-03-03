Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $132.17 billion in 2020 to $142.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $188.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, and compares it with other markets.
Major companies in the electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market include Apple Inc; Qualcomm Inc; Wireless Communications and Verizon Wireless.
The electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market consists of sales of electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance services for electronic and precision equipment including electronic products and navigational, measuring, electro medical and control instruments. The electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market is segmented into consumer electronics repair and maintenance; computer and office machine repair and maintenance; communication equipment repair and maintenance; and other electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electronic and precision equipment repair and maintenance market.
Companies involved in the repair and maintenance of electronic equipment are using artificial intelligence (AI)-predictive analysis for increasing the quality of their services. This analysis with the use of IoT technology sensors enable the service providers to identify the critical part which has the possibility to fail and understand the current status of the components. Companies like Neuron Soundware and KONUX use AI-predictive maintenance to identify anomalies and improve the detection and identification of potential breakdown causes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Trends and Strategies
8. Impact of COVID-19 on Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance
9. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market
10. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region
11. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Type
11.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market, Segmentation by Mode
12. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics
12.1. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
14. Western Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
15. Eastern Europe Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
16. North America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
17. South America Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
18. Middle East Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
19. Africa Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
20. Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Apple Inc
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products and Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Qualcomm Inc
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products and Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Wireless Communications
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products and Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Verizon Wireless
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products and Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5.
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products and Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market
22. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market
22.1. Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics
22.2. Repair and Maintenance Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
22.5. Global Repair and Maintenance Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025 - Growth Countries
23.2. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025 - Growth Segments
23.3. Global Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright and Disclaimer
