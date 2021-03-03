Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Type (ATMs, Self-service Kiosks), by End Use (BFSI, Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 45.32 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing consumer involvement in the purchase process and an extensive focus on customized service delivery by industry players are the major factors driving interactive kiosks' adoption. The geographical expansion and service enhancement using interactive kiosks enable companies to offer convenient, swift, and hassle-free service to customers with enhanced safety and security.



The North American market dominated the global market in 2020. The regional growth can be attributed to incumbents of the retail and BFSI verticals, who continue to deploy interactive kiosks as a part of their efforts to enhance the consumer experience. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the retail, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare verticals continue to grow. Incumbents of these industries continue to emphasize customer engagement.



Based on end use, the market for interactive kiosk has been further segmented into BFSI, retail, food and beverage, healthcare, government, travel and tourism, and others. Manufacturers have developed multiple self-service kiosks solutions for segments, such as travel and tourism and healthcare. These interactive kiosks enable customers to carry out self-check-in/check-out in hotels, carry out self-baggage check-in, book tickets, view product information, book appointments, and so on.



Stringent regulatory and legal standards such as the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and UL standards are the significant challenges impacting the broader adoption of interactive self-service kiosks. GDPR compliance focuses on protecting customers' private data to enhance safety and prevent unauthorized access to private information.

The ADA standards provide access specifications to any public access system for disabled individuals. However, the threat of cyber-attacks, high cost of installation, maintenance, and support may act as inhibitors for the growth and adoption of interactive kiosks by businesses.



Interactive Kiosk Market Report Highlights

The market for interactive kiosk is a technology-driven and rapidly evolving market due to continuous advancements in communication and payment technologies. This, in turn, has widened the scope of application in various industries, such as retail, banking, hospitality, entertainment, and government.

The declining prices of hardware and improved transaction safety features have led to increased adoption of interactive kiosks by various businesses.

Mandatory government regulations regarding data privacy/protection and regulatory standards such as ADA and UL will have a major impact on the adoption of interactive kiosk as a service delivery tool.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Interactive Kiosk Market- Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2028

2.2 Global Interactive Kiosk Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Interactive Kiosk Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Interactive Kiosk Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Interactive Kiosk Market - Technology Evolution

3.5 Interactive Kiosk Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.3 Market challenge analysis

3.6 COVID-19 Impact on Interactive Kiosk Market

3.7 Interactive Kiosk Market - Architecture

3.8 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.9 Interactive Kiosk Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10 Interactive Kiosk Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.11 Regulatory/Political Forces Landscape, by Region



Chapter 4 Interactive Kiosk Component Outlook

4.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By Component, 2020

4.2 Hardware

4.3 Software

4.4 Services



Chapter 5 Interactive Kiosk Type Outlook

5.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By Type, 2020

5.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

5.3 Retail Self-checkout Kiosks

5.4 Self-service Kiosks

5.5 Vending Kiosks



Chapter 6 Interactive Kiosk End-use Outlook

6.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By End Use, 2020

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Retail

6.4 Food & Beverage

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Government

6.7 Travel & Tourism

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 Interactive Kiosk Regional Outlook

7.1 Interactive Kiosk Market Share By Region, 2020

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 U.K.

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

8.4 Market Players

8.4.1 Market Position Analysis

8.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company overview

9.2 Product benchmarking

9.3 Strategic initiatives

Advanced Kiosks

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Embross

IER

Kiosk Information Systems

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corporation

REDYREF

Slabb Inc.

ZEBRA Technologies Corporation

Source Technologies

