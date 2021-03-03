New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Circular Economy and Growing Scarcity of Materials with Intrinsic Value to Transform the Global WEEE Recycling Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030165/?utm_source=GNW

As economies progressed with rapid industrialization, globalization, technological innovations, better standards of living and improved consumer lifestyles, waste streams also expanded at a skyrocketing pace.



With rising dependency on electronic equipment, it is observed that consumption levels have increased in tandem with the rise in global population, and in some cases even more.While electric and electronic equipment (EEE) serve to simplify consumer lifestyles, they also pose a threat to human and environmental safety.



This is especially true in a world characterized by rapid innovation where products are designed with more focus on affordability over longevity, and the main challenge lies in efficient handling of end-of-life products. The analyst examines and offers insights into the present state of the global waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling market. This includes making predictions on eWaste volumes and revenues at the global level. The study also analyzes various eWaste product segments and highlights the benefits achieved by EEE manufacturers through recovery and recycling of these products. Furthermore, it presents an analysis on the key geographies and regions that generate eWaste and, importantly, lists how regional and local governments handle growing eWaste volumes. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is gaining traction across the globe and several regions, including the emerging economies like India, China, and Africa, have started to implement EPR schemes for managing eWaste. This research discusses key legislative measures by various countries/regions and their implications on waste collection and recycling rates. Additionally, it presents a brief overview on the WEEE recycling market landscape highlighting the key market participants.This study also includes an in-depth analysis of the most lucrative growth opportunities that are likely to prove beneficial to various stakeholders –right from manufacturers to recyclers, distributors, logistics providers, and third-party vendors. This helps to identify new avenues for revenue generation.This research embraces a specific methodology that includes discussions with senior managements of recycling enterprises, IT/ ICT vendors, environmental bodies, consumer electronics manufacturers, and environment experts, supported by extensive secondary research. The need to move towards a circular economy is witnessed in the electronics industry where several enterprises – consumer electronics and ICT industries – have started to invest in R&D activities and advanced technologies that help to close the production loop. Furthermore, EEE manufacturers face challenges in procuring certain rare earth and valuable materials that are key raw materials for their products. These materials are gradually become scarce and their extraction/production is a threat to both environmental and human health. The integration of advanced automation, robotics, and IIoT technologies such as intelligent sensors, blockchain, analytics, and artificial intelligence play a critical role in enabling a proper and structured method of documentation and allowing more recycling and recovery of discarded EEE.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030165/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001