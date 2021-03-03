New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformative Mega Trends Drive the Global Secure SD-WAN Market, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030158/?utm_source=GNW

Based on Strategic Imperative 8 ™analysis, the three strategic imperatives that affect the growth of the global OT cybersecurity market are:

• Transformative Mega Trends: The traditional network architecture is struggling to cope in today’s new cloud-oriented environment. Software-defined networking is becoming more popular than ever. Network vendors, security vendors, and service providers are all trying to capitalize on the trend to cloud.

• Internal Challenges: Most businesses have separate network and cybersecurity teams. These teams typically work independently as they source for solutions for the enterprise. IT teams today must deal with increased complexity: supporting digital transformation projects, maintaining legacy apps across various deployment both on-premise and on cloud, while maintaining cybersecurity.

• Disruptive Technologies: With the emergence of faster Internet connectivity, accelerating cloud adoption and new 5G deployments globally, secure SD-WAN enables easier dynamic management for a distributed enterprise to improve employee and customer experience. The network is now vital to enterprises, particularly in banking, retail, and manufacturing industries.In the study, market trends are analyzed for the study period 2019 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. The analyst estimates that overall, the global Secure SD-WAN market will achieve a revenue of $859.0 million by 2024 at close to 20% CAGR. In 2019, North America was the largest market, accounting for more than 50% of the market revenue, followed by Europe, with less than 50% of the market revenue. Although APAC was the smallest secure SD-WAN market in 2019, it is expected to grow the fastest in the next 5 years. This study covers 11 key secure SD-WAN vendors, including Barracuda, Cisco, Citrix, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Nuage, Silver Peak, Versa, VMware, Huawei, and Palo Alto. There is an explanation of the secure SD-WAN architecture of each participant, and revenue estimates are provided for 2019. Both global and regional market size and market share are estimated, forecasted, and analyzed. The research service covers years from 2019 to 2014, providing a clear view for the reader to understand the industry trend.

