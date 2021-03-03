AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameIntea Fastigheter AB
IsinSE0010133470
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-07-05
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln90
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids3
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM47
Lowest accepted, DM47
Highest yield, DM47
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameIntea Fastigheter AB
IsinSE0013359817
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2025-09-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln60
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameLejonfastigheter AB
IsinSE0009357635
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-09-05
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameLejonfastigheter AB
IsinSE0012675924
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-11-29
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameRikshem AB
IsinSE0011452507
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-07-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameRikshem AB
IsinSE0011869643
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-05-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameKraftringen Energi
IsinSE0013882727
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-05-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-03-03
NameKraftringen Energi
IsinSE0013882735
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2024-05-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date﻿2021-03-03
NameEpiroc AB
IsinXS1918042364
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-