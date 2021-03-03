|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Intea Fastigheter AB
|Isin
|SE0010133470
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-07-05
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|90
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|47
|Lowest accepted, DM
|47
|Highest yield, DM
|47
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Intea Fastigheter AB
|Isin
|SE0013359817
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2025-09-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|60
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Lejonfastigheter AB
|Isin
|SE0009357635
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-09-05
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Lejonfastigheter AB
|Isin
|SE0012675924
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-11-29
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Rikshem AB
|Isin
|SE0011452507
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-07-18
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Rikshem AB
|Isin
|SE0011869643
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-05-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Kraftringen Energi
|Isin
|SE0013882727
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-05-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Kraftringen Energi
|Isin
|SE0013882735
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2024-05-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-03-03
|Name
|Epiroc AB
|Isin
|XS1918042364
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-12-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
