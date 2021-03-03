New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urology Devices Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030214/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urology devices market, by product, during the forecast period

The urology devices market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories based on product.In 2020, the consumables & accessories segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urology devices market.



The requirement of consumables and accessories in large numbers as compared to instruments is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



Urological cancer and BPH segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on applications, the urology devices market is segmented into kidney diseases, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse, and other applications.In 2020, the urological cancer and BPH segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



The rising geriatric population and rising incidence of urological cancers are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.



Dialysis centers segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end users, the urology devices market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics; dialysis centers; and home care settings.In 2020, the dialysis centers segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the increased demand for advanced dialysis products and facilities for ESRD treatment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region urology devices market

The global urology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, high burden of kidney diseases such as CKD, increasing healthcare spending, growing per capita income, rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, and the presence of high-growth markets are driving the growth of the urology devices market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6% , and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



