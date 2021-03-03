Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Event Management Software Market by Component (Software (Event Registration and Ticketing, Content Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User (Event Organizers and Planners, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global event management software market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 6.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period.
COVID-19 has globally changed the dynamics of business operations. Though the COVID-19 outbreak has thrown light on weaknesses in business models across sectors, it has offered several opportunities to event management software vendors to expand their business across enterprises as the adoption of cloud has increased in lockdown caused due to COVID-19. Amidst lockdown, many companies are reducing their IT spending in 2020.
Support and maintenance services to help enterprises in achieving flexibility in business operations
Support and maintenance services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer satisfaction and issues. Every software vendor has a dedicated support team to serve the customers. Support, software maintenance, customer portal, post-deployment assistance, and client testimonials are some of the services provided under the support and maintenance segment. To derive consistent customer satisfaction, service providers regularly focus on enhancing their product knowledge base by receiving feedbacks through interviews and surveys. These services also provide a single point of contact that would help solve customer issues quickly. The customer portal is another helping aid that offers technical tips and software updates to customer forums.
Event organizers and planners to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Event organizers and planners help organizations in developing and planning events for their clients. The events include creating effective invitations, managing registrations, organizing housing and travel preferences, collecting online payments, and viewing reports in real time. Event organizers and planners help organizers in the management of the complete event life cycle. Event management in this end user segment offers a potent mix of office control with local autonomy to execute centralized decisions. It also manages the entire booking process, from inquiry to confirmation of booking, and occasions, including ceremonies, weddings, concerts, and social functions. Cvent is a leading provider of event management software for third-party planners.
North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
North America is the most mature market in terms of event management software solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for event management software solutions vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt event management software solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Event Management Software Market
4.2 North America: Market, by Vertical and Country
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by End-user and Country
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 COVID-19: a Catalyst to Accelerate the Adoption of Virtual Events
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Event Automation Among Marketers
5.2.1.3 Increased Demand to Capture Actionable Business Insights from Events
5.2.1.4 Growing Use of Social Media for Event Marketing
5.2.1.5 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Data Analytics Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Integrating Event Management Software with Business Systems
5.2.2.2 High Initial Cost Associated with Event Management Software
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Gamification of Events to Engage a Larger Audience
5.2.3.2 Advancements in Ar and Vr
5.2.3.3 Use of Ai and Ml in Event Management
5.2.3.4 IoT as a Facilitator in Event Management
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Wide Gap Between Organizers' Offerings and Attendees' Needs
5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Event Management Software
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.4 Case Study Analysis
5.4.1 Case Study 1: Enhancing Virtual Experience
5.4.2 Case Study 2: Attendee Management
5.4.3 Case Study 3: Improving Stakeholder Experience
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.7.2 Analytics
5.7.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
5.7.4 Internet of Things
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
5.10.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.3 Threat from Substitutes
5.10.4 The Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.5 The Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6 Event Management Software Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Event Planning Software
6.2.2 Venue Management Software
6.2.3 Event Registration and Ticketing Software
6.2.4 Event Marketing Software
6.2.5 Analytics and Reporting Software
6.2.6 Onsite Technology
6.2.7 Content Management Software
6.2.8 Visitor Management Software
6.2.9 Other Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Consulting
6.3.1.2 Deployment and Integration
6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Event Management Software Market, by Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Type: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Event Management Software Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Event Management Software Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers
9.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Event Organizers and Planners
9.3 Corporate
9.4 Government
9.5 Education
9.6 Other End-users
10 Event Management Software Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
10.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact
10.2.3 North America: Regulations
10.2.4 United States
10.2.5 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Europe: Event Management Software Market Drivers
10.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact
10.3.3 Europe: Regulations
10.3.4 United Kingdom
10.3.5 Germany
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Event Management Software Market Drivers
10.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact
10.4.3 Asia-Pacific: Regulations
10.4.4 China
10.4.5 Japan
10.4.6 Australia and New Zeeland
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Event Management Software Market Drivers
10.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact
10.5.3 Middle East and Africa: Regulations
10.5.4 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
10.5.5 United Arab Emirates
10.5.6 South Africa
10.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Latin America: Event Management Software Market Drivers
10.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact
10.6.3 Latin America: Regulations
10.6.4 Brazil
10.6.5 Mexico
10.6.6 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors
11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology
11.5.2 Star
11.5.3 Emerging Leaders
11.5.4 Pervasive
11.5.5 Participants
11.6 SME Evaluation Quadrant
11.6.1 Definitions and Methodology
11.6.2 Progressive Vendors
11.6.3 Responsive Vendors
11.6.4 Dynamic Vendors
11.6.5 Starting Blocks
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Aventri
12.3 Cvent
12.4 Eventbrite
12.5 Xing Events
12.6 Ungerboeck Software
12.7 Bizzabo
12.8 Certain
12.9 Rainfocus
12.10 Attendify
12.11 Active Network
12.12 Hubilo
12.13 Eventzilla
12.14 Eventuosity
12.15 Whova
12.16 Hubb
12.17 Eventmobi
12.18 Meeting Evolution
12.19 Regpack
12.20 Eventbooking
12.21 Circa
12.22 Zoho Corporation
12.23 Bitrix24
12.24 Accelevents
12.25 Glue Up
12.26 Webmobi
12.27 Arlo
12.28 Tripleseat
12.29 Idloom
12.30 Eventdex
12.31 Event Temple
13 Adjacent Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Contract Management Market
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu712z
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: