Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Project Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the project logistics market and it is poised to grow by $36.55 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on project logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of construction activities and growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry.

The project logistics market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the complexities related to in-house logistics operations as one of the prime reasons driving the project logistics market growth during the next few years.



The report on project logistics market covers the following areas:

Project logistics market sizing

Project logistics market forecast

Project logistics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading project logistics market vendors that include CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the project logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z58ngb

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900