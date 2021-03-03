Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Project Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the project logistics market and it is poised to grow by $36.55 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on project logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of construction activities and growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry.
The project logistics market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the complexities related to in-house logistics operations as one of the prime reasons driving the project logistics market growth during the next few years.
The report on project logistics market covers the following areas:
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading project logistics market vendors that include CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the project logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Service
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z58ngb
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: