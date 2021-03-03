New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blister Packaging Market by Material, Type, Technology, End-use Sector And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05220263/?utm_source=GNW

The product to be packed is attached to the base substrate, which could be paperboard, rigid plastic, or aluminum foil.



A molded, transparent plastic film is sealed to the base substrate through the heat-sealing process. The transparent plastic film offers high visibility of the product.



Thermoforming is the largest technology segment of the blister packaging market.



The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology into thermoforming and cold forming. Thermoforming holds the major market share of the overall blister packaging market owing to its wide applications in end-use sector such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs

Carded is the largest type segment of the blister packaging market.

The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into carded and clamshell.Carded blister packaging is projected to be the largest and faster-growing segment due to its ability to form different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and excellent damage prevention properties.



The increasing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries supports the growth of carded blister packaging.



Plastic films is the largest material segment of the blister packaging market.



The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into plastic films, paper & paperboard, and aluminum.Plastic films is projected to be the largest abd fastest growing material segment during the forecast period.



This is attributed to its excellent visibility to the product and secure & attractive packaging.



Healthcare is the largest end-use sector segment of the blister packaging market.



The blister packaging market is segmented on the basis of end-use sector into healthcare, consumer goods, industrial goods, and food.The healthcare segment dominated the market followed by consumer goods segment.



Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in healthcare end-use sector.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for blister packaging market.

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, owing to the rapid expansion of end-use sectors such as healthcare, food, and consumer & industrial goods sectors. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing middle-class population, rising consumption of high visibility products, and the growing healthcare industry will support the growth of the blister packaging market over the forecast period.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 –35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 20%, Director-Level – 45%, and Others – 35%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 22%, South America – 10%, and Middle East & Africa - 10%



The key companies profiled in this report on the blister packaging market include Amcor Plc (Switzerland), DOW (US), WestRock Company (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Constantia Flexibles (Austrai), Klockner Pentaplast Group (Germany), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Tekni-Plex (US), and Display Pack (US) are the key players operating in the blister packaging market.



Research Coverage

The blister packaging market has been segmented based on technology, type, material, end-use sector, and region.This report covers the blister packaging market and forecasts its market size until 2025.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the blister packaging market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the blister packaging market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the blister packaging market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the blister packaging market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the blister packaging market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the blister packaging market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisition, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05220263/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001