MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has won The Capital Region of Denmark’s tender for a 4-year strategic partnership for construction and civil works for the Region’s entire building stock.

The Capital Region of Denmark (Center for Ejendomme) is expected to enter into the agreement with MT Højgaard Danmark after the end of the standstill period.

MT Højgaard Danmark will perform the work in close cooperation with Kemp & Lauritzen, Rambøll and LINK Arkitekter.

The Capital Region of Denmark expects revenue from the strategic partnership to amount to approximately DKK 1.8-2.2 billion over the 4-year period with an annual work portfolio of DKK 450-550 million.

The framework agreement will include traditional renovation work and energy optimisation assignments, reconstruction and extension works including thermal envelopes, fire technical systems, ventilation and cooling, electrical systems, plumbing etc. The framework agreement furthermore includes planning, design and general consulting services. The majority of the renovation work is expected to be completed at the Region’s hospitals.

The tender does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s previously announced 2021 outlook, but it will contribute significantly to the group’s long-term, sustainable development in the coming years.

Additional information:

CEO Morten Hansen and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment