However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries is hampering the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the intraoperative imaging market.Demand from the main end-users has declined as key regions and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns.



This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.



The Mobile C-arms segment to witness the highest growth rate in intraoperative imaging market, by product, during the forecast period.

Mobile C-arms are medical imaging devices that comprise a generator, the X-ray source, and an image intensifier or flat-panel detector.The growing demand for mobile C-arms is mainly attributed to their broadening application horizons.



For instance, C-arms are used for a wide range of applications, including cardiovascular surgeries, neurosurgeries, gastroenterology surgeries, orthopedics, traumatology, and urology disorders.



The neurosurgery accounted for the largest share of the intraoperative imaging market, by application, in 2020.

The neurosurgery segment accounted for the largest share of the intraoperative imaging market in 2020.The growing demand for intraoperative imaging solutions in neurosurgery is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging products among medical professionals, owing to its technological advancements and rising awareness of intraoperative techniques.



For instance, C-arms with high resolution and penetration are essential in monitoring the positioning of screws, instruments, implants, and the injected cement.Furthermore, 3D imaging with navigation enhances treatment precision and enables the intraoperative evaluation of surgical procedures.



The use of C-arms for neurosurgery, especially spinal surgeries, is expected to increase in the coming years on account of technological advancements that have made diagnosing and treating issues easier than before.



The Hospitals & diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the intraoperative imaging market, by end users, in 2020

Hospitals & diagnostic centers accounted for the largest share of the intraoperative imaging market in 2020.The availability of state-of-the-art facilities for treating disorders and injuries and trained personnel has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care.



The inflow of patients is considerably higher in hospitals than in other healthcare settings, which is another key driver for market growth.

Hospitals routinely conduct a wide range of surgical procedures, and most of these surgeries are performed in hospital in-patient settings. Growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the growing number of minimally invasive surgeries and electrosurgery procedures performed in hospitals and the adoption of robotic surgery.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The intraoperative imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Government efforts to increased funding , supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced intraoperative imaging products, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals and clinics in India and China, expanding research base across India, China, and Japan, and the increasing incidence of surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of the APAC intraoperative imaging market.



The major players operating in the human organoids market are General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).



