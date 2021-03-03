TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 MARCH 2021 AT 13:00 EET

Taaleri's Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements 2020 have been published

Taaleri’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements 2020 have been published today. The Financial Statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the Auditor’s Report. In addition, the company has today published a separate Corporate Governance Statement for the year 2020.

For the first time, Taaleri publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit, but Ernst & Young, authorised public accountants, has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Taaleri’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with the international standard on assurance engagements ISAE 3000.

The materials are attached to this release and available in English at the company website: https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors .



Taaleri Plc

Communications

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.6 billion and over 6,000 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 6,000 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services:

www.taaleri.com/en

www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en

www.taalerienergia.com

www.taalerikapitaali.com/en

www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en





Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com





Attachments