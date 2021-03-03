Expanded Alliance Extends Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro for Fast Growing Provider of Malware Analysis and Detection Solutions



BOSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay, a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced it has expanded its strategic alliance with Ingram Micro Inc., the world’s largest distributor and provider of technology services and solutions. The distribution agreement follows a European distribution agreement signed between the two companies in September 2020, and further expands VMRay’s reach to include the U.S. while providing Ingram Micro channel partners with access to VMRay’s portfolio of innovative malware analysis solutions.

“Security teams across the globe are prioritizing initiatives and embracing technologies that will enable them to accelerate their ability to detect and respond to a new generation of advanced threats,” said Donald Scott, Head of Category & Vendor Management, Emerging Business Group, Ingram Micro. “We are pleased to expand our modern IT security portfolio and extend VMRay’s footprint in Europe and the U.S.”

In today’s dynamic threat environment, signature-based security solutions are unable to detect threats which have never been seen before. VMRay represents a radical departure from traditional malware sandbox analysis methods. Combining hypervisor-based dynamic analysis with static and real-time reputation engines, security teams can quickly detect threats and extract indicators of compromise (IOCs), while remaining invisible to malware.

“Signing a second distribution agreement with Ingram Micro within a month of our first agreement is an exciting milestone for VMRay as we continue to aggressively grow our global channel partner program,” said Zac Kenney, Director of Channels for VMRay. “While we have signed a number of reseller agreements over the past year, the expansion of this alliance with Ingram Micro will provide us with broad access to the largest market in the world as well as a rich ecosystem of cybersecurity-focused value-added resellers and systems integrators who are essential to our future success.”

VMRay’s global channel partners currently include VARs and Distribution across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas that have expertise in both the Public as well as the Private Sector. VMRay partners gain access to the VMRay Platform and its suite of interconnected malware analysis and threat detection solutions. More information about joining the VMRay Global Channel Partner program can be found at https://www.vmray.com/partners/malware-detection-partners/

