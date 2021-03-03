New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lenses for Myopia Control Market - Analysis By Lens Type, Contact Lens, Spectacle Lens, Age, Sales Channel, Distribution Channel, Region, Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid ñ19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030141/?utm_source=GNW

All these factors are bolstering the market for Lenses for Myopia control market during the period of 2015ñ2019. However, strong prevalence of coronavirus outbreak with ever growing number of cases related to COVID-19 supported by countries imposing nationwide lockdown in order to control the virus transmission, has been anticipated to hamper the market growth.



Under the Contact Lens segment, Sphere Lens followed by Multifocal and Progressive Addition Lenses(PAL) are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to various leading companies diversifying their product portfolio and offering lenses of different kinds supported by growing awareness among consumers and companies expanding their geographical bases, has been anticipated to boost the market growth in future.



Single Vision, followed by Progressive and Concave Lenses attained substantial market share under Spectacle Lens segment, chiefly on the back of growing prevalence of Myopia in young age population clubbed with escalating 5 to 9 years and 10 to 14 years population which are more prone to myopia supported by increasing time spent on smartphones, and laptops by young population, will bolster the Lenses for Myopia control market in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity with escalating number of people suffering from myopia owing to excess time spent over screens supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Lenses for Myopia Control products to users, will be accelerating the market growth during the forecasting period.



Scope of the Report

- The report analyses Lenses for Myopia Control market By Value.

- The report analyses Lenses for Myopia Control Market By Lens Type (Contact Lens, Spectacle Lens), By Contact Lens (Single Vision, MultiFocal, Progressive Addition Lenses (PAL), Spherical Lenses, Others), By Spectacle Lens (Single Vision, Progressive, Concave Lens, Others), By Age (5ñ9 Years, 10ñ14 Years, 15ñ19 Years, 20ñ24 Years, and 25 and Above), By Sales Channel (Online, Optical Shops, ECPs, Others), and By Distribution Channel (Distributors, Direct From Manufacturers, and Others)

- The report also segments the market By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific), and By Country ((United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan), India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, and Japan)).

- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Lens Type, Contact Lens, Spectacle Lens, Age, Sales Channel, Distribution Channel, Region, and Country. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

- The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson, The Cooper Companies Inc., Bausch Health, Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Corporation, SEED Co. Ltd., SynergEyes, EssilorLuxottica S.A., and Lucid Korea.

- The report presents the analysis of Lenses for Myopia Control market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



