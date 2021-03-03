New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Future of Smart Buildings-Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Global Building Automation Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030175/?utm_source=GNW

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, however, has both accelerated the need for building automation systems and created many questions among market participants that were not prepared for the enormous change in dynamics, change that stretches beyond technological advancements.



The analyst recognizes a paradigm shift occurring across the entire global building technology market that is directly impacting product offerings, competitive landscapes, distribution channels, and business models.This analysis explores how the global building automation market is evolving and discusses what market participants can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing, competitive arena.



The post-pandemic era will present a new reality with several significant growth opportunities for companies that are open to tapping into the transformation.The analyst has identified the top 10 market growth opportunities that hold the key for unlocking market transformation in the short-to-medium term.



Each identified growth lever includes a discussion of key context and prospects, along with a call to action. Market participants that capitalize on these opportunities will gain an early-mover advantage and strong competitive edge.

