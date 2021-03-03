Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Food By-Products Market - Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of Food By-Products Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry.



Food By-Products Market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period driven by the V-shaped recovery in most of the developing nations.



Key strategies of companies operating in Food By-Products Market Industry are identified as showcasing their contactless manufacturing and delivery methods, highlighting USP statements, focus on product packaging, and increased the presence of products on online platforms.



The food industry is set to experience a few changes in 2021 due to the increased consciousness of consumers in selecting food. This inclination towards sustainable, regenerative, plant-based food and demand for foods and beverages with immunity-boosting ingredients is driving the demand for these products and their constituents. Do It Yourself (DIY) trend has seen huge momentum during Corona times and is expected to continue in 2021.



Considering the rapidly changing market landscape, companies are changing their perspectives on expanding beyond traditional markets. In addition to focusing on widening applications, introducing new product portfolios, most food and beverage companies are planning to capture domestic and international markets.



Fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will support the Food By-Products Market demand between 2021 and 2027.



Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the supply chain posing challenges for manufactures in the Food By-Products Market. Intense competition, pricing issues, and shifting consumer preferences will continue to put pressure on vendors' profit margins.



Short-term and long-term trends affecting the market landscape are included in the research. Further, market drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities are also provided in the report.



The Food By-Products report computes the 2020 market value in revenue terms based on the average Food By-Products prices and sales/revenue models of key companies operating in the Food By-Products Market Industry. The study forecasts the market size to 2027 for different types of Food By-Products and provides respective market share and growth rates.



The study discusses technological innovations and the potential shift in demand among various products in the Food By-Products Market, over the forecast period. The leading five companies in the Food By-Products Market Industry together with their products, key strategies, and comparisons are provided.



The Food By-Products Market size, share, and outlook across different types and applications are provided at geographic levels of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, South and Central America. Further, country-level Food By-Products Market value is also provided.



All recent developments in Food By-Products Market Industry including mergers, acquisitions, contract awards, licenses, product launches, and expansion plans are included in the report.

Base Year - 2020; Forecast period: 2021 - 2027

Publication frequency - Every six months

Research Methodology - Data triangulation with top-down and Bottom-up approach are used for market size

Scope of the Report

Global Food By-Products Market Industry size, 2020-2027

Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five forces analysis

Types of Food By-Products, 2020-2027

Food By-Products applications and end-user verticals market size, 2020-2027

Food By-Products Market size across countries, 2020-2027

5 leading companies in the industry - overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



