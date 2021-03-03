



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2020 PUBLISHED





SSH Communications Security Corporation has today published the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, and Auditor's Report for 2020.

SSH has also today published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020.

All these documents have been attached to this release as PDF files and they are also available on SSH's web site at:

https://www.ssh.com/investors

The 2020 Annual Report will be published during Week 10 as previously announced.





In Helsinki, March 3, 2021

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY Corporation

Niklas Nordström

Chief Financial Officer







For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Keskeiset tiedotusvälineet

www.ssh.com





About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

Attachments