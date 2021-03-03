New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surveillance Camera Market: Analysis By Product Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030145/?utm_source=GNW

The continuous rise in demand of cameras in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards automobile and electronic sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the Surveillance Camera market size. Additionally, due to expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries will anticipated to drive the market of global Surveillance Camera in future.

The market is also expected to register a boom in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to the demand for the Surveillance Camera slightly increased, as several leading manufacturers started production of the camera for various sector like construction & manufacturing, BFSI, etc.

A surveillance camera system is a surveillance system that captures images and videos, which can be compressed, stored, or sent over communication networks. It can be used in any environment. Security and surveillance are required for all organizations worldwide. Governments, enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations are expected and required to have a certain level of security and monitoring measures. As a result, there has been a dramatic increase in the demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others.



Dome security cameras get their name by their circular, dome shape. The security camera is encased in a transparent protective dome. Although dome security cameras can be used both indoors and outdoors, many businesses including hotels, restaurants, and retail stores use dome cameras inside due to their discrete design.



BFSI stands for Banking, financial services and insurance. A modern bank video surveillance system allows footage from multiple branches to be transmitted to a central monitoring room, or viewed over the internet. This makes audit and control very easy, swift and cost effective. Bank security cameras allow for continuous surveillance of banking facilities, providing protection outside of typical workday hours.

Bullet cameras are also named by their distinct cylindrical shape, which looks like a bullet shell or lipstick tube. As one of the most common types of security cameras, bullet cameras are a visible deterrent. In fact, studies have found the presence of security cameras will make your property a less desirable target. Like dome cameras, bullet cameras can be installed indoors and outdoors.

Government agencies worldwide use surveillance systems to secure borders and ports of entry, such as airports and seaports and camera systems are also used by defense professionals to monitor military assets and military installations. Surveillance is used by governments for intelligence gathering, prevention of crime, the protection of a process, person, group or object, or the investigation of crime.



Scope of the Report

- The report analyses the Surveillance Camera Market by Product Type (Dome Camera, Bullet Camera, Box Style Camera, Others).

- The report analyses the Surveillance Camera Market by End User (BFSI, Government & Defense, Commercial, Manufacturing & Construction, Healthcare, Residential, Others).

- The Surveillance Camera Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

- Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type, end user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Ambarella, Canon Inc., FLIR System, Panasonic, Axis Communication, Robert Bosch GmbH, Pelco, CP Plus

- The report presents the analysis of Surveillance Camera market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience

- Surveillance Camera Vendors

- Consulting and Advisory Firms

- Government and Policy Makers

- Regulatory Authorities

