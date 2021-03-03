New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sorting Equipment Market – Analysis By Product Type (Weight, Size, Others), Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030144/?utm_source=GNW

With increased focus on environment protection, the Sorting Equipment market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years. Further, increasing demand for the recycling projects expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.



Several food safety systems, legislation, and controls are being developed for controlling the microbiological and chemical hazards to reduce the risks to consumersí health. Several government regulatory bodies are establishing a food safety strategy that will help in the traceability of food items at several stages including processing, production, and distribution.

Asia Pacific region holds the major Sorting Equipment market share of around 42.14% in 2020. Innovation and development of resource recycling projects has led to the increasing demand for Sorting Equipment. Further, economies like Japan and China are experiencing a high implementation of these advanced sorting solutions due to the rising industrial sector and faster technological adoption.

On the basis of Application, Food is the major application segment of Sorting Equipment. The growing adoption of automated equipment in the food industry is a major driving factor for the optical sorter market as optical sorters offer benefits such as improved food safety, better food quality, shorter delivery cycles, and increased output.



On the basis of Product Type, Size based sorting equipment is the prominent product segment accounting to majority of the global market share. The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies for maintaining strict standards for food quality are expected to drive the demand for sorting equipment over the forecast period.



The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruption to economies and lives across the world. It has also affected the production and management of waste. While manufacturing and hospitality industries have suffered a hit, the former for a shorter period than the latter, healthcare and household waste streams have markedly increased. Demand for hazardous and medical waste management is higher than ever, as is demand for sanitization and professional cleansing services.



Scope of the Report

- The report analyses the Sorting Equipment Market by value (USD Million).

- The report analyses the Sorting Equipment Market by Application: Food, Recycling, Mining.

- The report analyses the Sorting Equipment Market by Product Type: Weight Sorting, Size Sorting, Others.

- The Global Sorting Equipment Market has been analysed By Region (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porterís Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Product Type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include TOMRA, AWETA, Raytec Vision SpA, Duravant LLC, Sesotec, Buhler Group, GREEFA, CP Group, Optimum NV, CFT SPA.

- The report presents the analysis of Sorting Equipment market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



