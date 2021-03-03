New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Gloves Market – Analysis By Outlook Type (Powdered, Powder-Free), Grade (Medical, Industrial), End Users, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030142/?utm_source=GNW





North America region holds the major nitrile gloves market share and Canada’s influence in global nitrile gloves markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.

On the basis of type, Powder Free gloves is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to rising applications in Healthcare, Automotive, Food Processing, Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Others. Also, industrial grade is used more than medical grade.



The pandemic has pushed the demand for gloves to extraordinary levels. In light of the pandemic, the technology R&D strategy has been refocused, to further enhance production efficiency. As gloves are an essential item to the healthcare industry, all the more at this crucial juncture, companies have accelerated the efforts in developing artificial intelligence systems to enhance capabilities, in terms of visually screening gloves and augmenting with Big Data Analytics to create a feedback loop of continuous quality improvement.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Nitrile gloves Market by value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the Nitrile gloves Market By Type Outlook: Powder and Powder Free

• The report analyses the Nitrile gloves Market by Grade: Medical grade and Industrial Grade

• The report analyses the Nitrile gloves Market by End Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Food Processing, Construction, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Others

• The Global Nitrile gloves Market has been analysed By Region (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, Netherland, China, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type Outlook, by Grade, and by End Users. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include: Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd., Supermax Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Comfort Gloves Berhad, Synthomer, Ammex Corporation, Medicom, Owens and Minor

• The report presents the analysis of Nitrile gloves market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Nitrile Gloves Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities

