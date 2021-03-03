New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Router Market – Analysis By Router (Core, Edge, Others), Type (Fixed, Modular), Type of Connectivity, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030140/?utm_source=GNW

These are the major reasons behind the increasing Enterprise Network Security market globally. Additionally, increasing demand of Enterprise networking and increasing adoption of 5G and IoT will drive the Enterprise Network Security market value in the near future.



Among the Type of Connectivity in the Enterprise Router market (Wired and Wireless), wired router is popular connectivity types globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The wired routers are traditionally adopted worldwide which will drive the market.



Among the Type of Port in the Enterprise Router market (Fixed Port and Modular), fixed port is popular globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The use of fixed port type router is on large scale among enterprises which will drive the market. And modular type router will grow faster due to the increasing demand of more user friendly port type in future.

Among the Type of Router in the Enterprise Router market (Core Routers, Edge Routers and Others), Core router is popular globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The core routers are widely used by enterprises as they are considered backbone of network structure which will drive the market. And it will grow faster due to the high demand of core routers in future.



Among the End User of the Enterprise Router market (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Others), BFSI dominates market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. BFSI sector is one of the largest application of Enterprise Router due to the high demand of data security in BFSI, the rising adoption of IoT in BFSI sector will keep driving the market in future.

The Americas is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The adoption of new technologies and increasing demand of IoT, cloud computing in American countries and presence of leading enterprise router companies, is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Enterprise Router market by Value.

• The report analyses the Enterprise Router Market by Type of Connectivity (Wired and Wireless).

• The report analyses the Enterprise Router Market by Type of Port (Fixed Port and Modular).

• The report analyses the Enterprise Router Market by Type of Router (Core Routers, Edge Routers and Others).

• The report analyses the Enterprise Router Market by End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Others).

• The Global Enterprise Router Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by type of connectivity, by type of port, by type of router, by end user, by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Dell, NETGEAR, Nokia, D-Link, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks, Avaya and Arista Networks.

• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Enterprise Router market.

• The report presents the analysis of Enterprise Router market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Enterprise Router Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

