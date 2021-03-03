New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Eye Disease (DED) Market – Analysis By Disease (Aqueous, Evaporative, Others), Treatment, End User, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid –19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021–2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030139/?utm_source=GNW

Consequently, it is considered a major international health concern. Dry eye is the most commonly reported reason for seeking medical eye care, and up to one in five patients presenting to hospital outpatient clinics or optometry practices experience dry eye. With increased life expectancy, aging population, increasing number of working population, excess time spend using screens, and various lifestyle changes, the economic and social impacts of DED are expected to grow substantially in the coming years, which has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Dry Eye Disease during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Under the Disease segment, Evaporative Dry Eye Disease are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to recent clinical and epidemiological studies confirming that most dry eye patients show signs of mixed evaporative and aqueous deficient dry eye, with evaporative dry eye being the most common manifestation. Evaporative dry eye is most often associated with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) that will be pushing growth in the market for Dry Eye Disease during the coming years.



Hospitals, followed by Clinics attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of growing number of people suffering from eye disorders supported by manufacturers spending heavily on creating awareness among people regarding variety of eye disorders and their consequences, and investing in expanding their manufacturing capacity in order to cater to rising demand for eye care products, which will spur the market growth for dry eye care products in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity with escalating number of people suffering from dry disease owing to excess time spent over screens supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Dry Eye Disease products to users. These factors will be accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.



