Dublin, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seaweed Snacks Market By Product (Strips & Chips, Flakes, Bars and Other Products), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Seaweed Snacks Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Seaweed extracts are products used in various sectors like food, agriculture, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The application of these seaweed extracts varies in different industries. The agriculture sector uses seaweed as a component in pesticides, horticulture, and fertilizers. The food industry uses seaweed extract in the making of different snacks because of its health benefits. Seaweed extracts help in reducing the cholesterol level, improving digestion, and weight loss that makes it an important and effective part of dietary food.



The rising adoption of vegan products have been witnessed over the last few years. The growing vegan population around the world is expected to propel the seaweed snacks market during the forecast period. There are many people in countries like Canada, who do not use animal products and demand healthy, clean, and natural seaweed snacks products in the market. Many people in the U.S include animal-free products in their diet to maintain healthy lifestyle. The rising vegan population is estimated to boost the demand for different sources of seaweed snack products. It is anticipated that the demand for products with new ingredients will drive the demand for the global seaweed snacks market.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Strips & Chips, Flakes, Bars and Other Products. Based on type, the strips & chips category obtained the highest market share in 2019. This category is expected to further grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period as the key manufacturers of the market have introduced innovative products in order to increase their product portfolio. For example, Ocean's Halo in January 2017 launched three latest products that include chili lime, dark chocolate strip, organic sushi nori, and Korean BBQ flavored sheets.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online store segment is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The attractive price offers combined with the convenience of shopping from home are propelling the sales of these products through the online platforms. Online platforms like Tesco PLC, Amazon, Sainsbury's, Asda Stores Ltd., and Instacart are among the main online retailers around the world.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to exhibit a prominent CAGR during the forecast years. The rising concerns about health among the consumers along with the increasing cases of obesity have been boosting the growth of the seaweed snacks market in this region. For instance, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL's subsidiary Nora Snacks introduced a wide variety of seaweed chips in the U.S. The company also unveiled seaweed snacks on Amazon and other online stores.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corporation (Annie Chun's, Inc.), Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL, Gimme Health Foods, Inc., KwangCheon Kim Co., Ltd. (Kimnori USA, Inc.), SeaSnax, New Frontier Foods, Inc. (Ocean's Halo), KPOP Foods, Inc., Eden Foods, Inc., and Singha Corporation Co., Ltd. (Boon Rawd Brewery).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Seaweed Snacks Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Seaweed Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Seaweed Snack Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Seaweed Snacks Market by Product

3.1 Global Strips & Chips Market by Region

3.2 Global Flakes Market by Region

3.3 Global Bars Market by Region

3.4 Global Other Products Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Seaweed Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Offline Market by Region

4.2 Global Online Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Seaweed Snacks Market by Region

5.1 North America Seaweed Snacks Market

5.2 Europe Seaweed Snacks Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Seaweed Snacks Market

5.4 LAMEA Seaweed Snacks Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 PepsiCo, Inc.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2 CJ CheilJedang Corporation (Annie Chun's, Inc.)

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.3 Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmentation Analysis

6.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.3.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.3.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.4 Gimme Health Foods, Inc.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.5 KwangCheon Kim Co., Ltd. (Kimnori USA, Inc.)

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.6 SeaSnax

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 New Frontier Foods, Inc. (Ocean's Halo)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8 KPOP Foods, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.9 Eden Foods, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Singha Corporation Co., Ltd. (Boon Rawd Brewery)

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

