MONTREAL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, before markets open.



Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

First quarter 2021 conference call details:

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmmyeogv

Via telephone: 833-678-0822 (North America) or 602-563-8278 (International). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until March 17, 2022.

GURU's annual general meeting of shareholders will also be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The meeting will be held virtually due to restrictions imposed in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders are invited to consult the 2021 management proxy circular and other proxy-related materials, available on GURU’s website at https://investors.guruenergy.com/en/ir-corner and on SEDAR under the Company's profile. Regardless of whether or not shareholders are able to attend the meeting virtually, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting.

Virtual annual general meeting details:

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Via webcast at http://web.lumiagm.com/289346921 and password: guru2021(case sensitive)

The virtual meeting guide can be consulted by clicking here

Shareholders will be able to log in to the meeting up to 30 minutes prior to the start time.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 15,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com.

