LAFAYETTE, La., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

  • Net revenues attributable to the Company's core business for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $26.1 million, an increase of 22% over net revenues reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net revenues attributable to the Company's core business for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were up approximately 5% over the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total revenues for the current quarter were $31.2 million which included approximately $5.1 million of product sales and services related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $96.9 million for the Company's core business and $131.3 million for the Company, including COVID-19 related sales and services.

  • Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $5.1 million, compared to $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $31.5 million, compared to $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $9.5 million, a 70% increase as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately $41.3 million, a 117% increase as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • The Company had a cash balance of $31.0 million at December 31, 2020 ($13.4 million at December 31, 2019) and an overall working capital balance of $24.2 million ($1.9 million at December 31, 2019). Total long-term debt as of December 31, 2020 was $6.6 million.

  • The Company expects to generate net revenues attributable to its core business of approximately $25.5 million to $26.5 million during the first quarter of 2021. In addition to its core business, the Company is continuing to pursue additional revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and estimates first quarter 2021 revenues of approximately $2.3 million to $3.3 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 are estimated to be approximately $27.8 million to $29.8 million.

“I am extremely proud of the performance of our team during one of the most challenging years for the US healthcare system,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. “The pandemic posed more tailwinds than headwinds for us, which resulted in a record year for Viemed. We expect to continue to serve as a resource to our patients, physicians, and payors who continue to yearn for additional safe remote homecare solutions. We also remain optimistic about the strategic partnerships, organic growth, and acquisition opportunities that we expect to contribute to our expansion in 2021.”

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

 At
December 31, 2020		 At
December 31, 2019
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$30,981  $13,355 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,013 and
$7,782 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively		12,373  11,534 
Inventory, net of inventory reserve of $1,353 and $0 at December 31, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively		2,310  1,360 
Prepaid expenses and other assets1,511  1,562 
Total current assets$47,175  $27,811 
Long-term assets   
Property and equipment, net55,056  54,772 
Equity method investment733  13 
Deferred tax asset8,733   
Other long-term assets863   
Total long-term assets65,385  54,785 
TOTAL ASSETS$112,560  $82,596 
    
LIABILITIES   
Current liabilities   
Trade payables$2,096  $4,700 
Deferred revenue3,409  3,315 
Income taxes payable340  86 
Accrued liabilities12,595  8,968 
Current portion of lease liabilities2,741  7,093 
Current portion of long-term debt1,836  1,750 
Total current liabilities$23,017  $25,912 
Long-term liabilities    
Accrued liabilities1,292  2,317 
Long-term lease liabilities762  3,039 
Long-term debt5,796  7,629 
Total long-term liabilities$7,850  $12,985 
TOTAL LIABILITIES$30,867  $38,897 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,185,182 and
37,952,660 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December
31, 2019, respectively		9,181  3,366 
Additional paid-in capital7,320  6,377 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(451) (157)
Retained earnings65,643  34,113 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$81,693  $43,699 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$112,560  $82,596 


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,
 Year Ended
December 31,
 2020
  2019   2020   2019 
Revenue$31,202  $21,448  $131,309  $80,256 
                
Cost of revenue 12,024   7,205   51,198   24,250 
                
Gross profit$19,178  $14,243  $80,111  $56,006 
                
Operating expenses               
Selling, general and administrative 12,274   10,174   52,829   41,381 
Research and development 395   203   1,083   848 
Stock-based compensation 1,301   908   4,882   3,886 
Depreciation 204   211   816   671 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 96   52   (2,328)  360 
Other (income) expense (359)  4   (3,952)  3 
Income from operations$5,267  $2,691  $26,781  $8,857 
                
Non-operating expenses               
Unrealized gain on warrant conversion liability          (363)
(Gain) loss from equity investments (55)  33   (91)  110 
Interest expense, net of interest income 100   212   509   314 
                
Net income before taxes 5,222   2,446   26,363   8,796 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 151   58   (5,167)  271 
                
Net income$5,071  $2,388  $31,530  $8,525 
                
Other comprehensive income               
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 27   79   (294)  (157)
Other comprehensive income (loss)$27  $79  $(294) $(157)
                
Comprehensive income$5,098  $2,467  $31,236  $8,368 
                
Net income per share               
Basic$0.13  $0.06  $0.81  $0.23 
Diluted$0.12  $0.06  $0.78  $0.21 
                
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:               
Basic 39,161,215   37,952,660   38,743,516   37,716,864 
Diluted 41,043,419   40,148,149   40,525,737   39,747,509 


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$31,530  $8,525 
Adjustments for:   
Depreciation9,582  6,400 
Change in allowance for doubtful accounts9,116  9,811 
Change in inventory reserve1,353   
Share-based compensation4,882  3,886 
Unrealized gain on warrant conversion liability  (363)
(Gain) loss on equity investments(91) 110 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment(2,328) 360 
Deferred income taxes (benefit)(8,733)  
Net change in working capital   
Increase in accounts receivable(9,955) (12,506)
Increase in inventory(2,303) (306)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets(812) (733)
Increase in trade payables213  783 
Increase in deferred revenue94  725 
Increase in accrued liabilities2,308  2,461 
Increase (decrease) in income tax payable254  (66)
Net cash provided by operating activities$35,110  $19,087 
    
Cash flows from investing activities    
Purchase of property and equipment(13,044) (13,385)
Investment in equity investments(629)  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment5,258  574 
Net cash used in investing activities$(8,415) $(12,811)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from exercise of options1,876  136 
Proceeds from exercise of warrants  260 
(Principal payments) net proceeds on notes payable(142) 4,446 
(Principal payments) net proceeds on term note(1,605) 4,933 
Shares repurchased and canceled under the Normal Course Issuer Bid  (1,522)
Repayments of lease liabilities(9,198) (11,587)
Net cash used in financing activities$(9,069) $(3,334)
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents17,626  2,942 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year13,355  10,413 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$30,981  $13,355 
    
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information   
Cash paid during the period for interest$559  $333 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received$3,311  $338 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions   
Property and equipment financed through finance leases$3,002  $12,011 
Property and equipment financed through leases under FASB ASC 842$57  $615 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)

For the quarter endedDecember 31,
2020		September 30,
2020		June 30,
2020		March 31,
2020		December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019
Net Income$5,071 $2,804 $19,412 $4,243 $2,388 $2,853 $1,326 $1,958 
Add back:        
Depreciation2,835 2,425 2,190 2,130 2,003 1,659 1,444 1,295 
Interest expense100 116 135 158 212 56 20 26 
Unrealized (gain) loss on
warrant conversion liability		     (800)268 169 
Stock-based compensation1,301 1,234 1,196 1,151 908 1,064 1,034 880 
Income tax expense (benefit)151 1,141 (6,646)187 58 51 24 138 
Adjusted EBITDA$9,458 $7,720 $16,287 $7,869 $5,569 $4,883 $4,116 $4,466 



  Year Ended
December 31, 2020
Net Income $31,530 
Add back:  
Depreciation 9,580 
Interest expense 509 
Stock-based compensation 4,882 
Income tax expense (benefit) (5,167)
Adjusted EBITDA $41,334  


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Key Financial and Operational Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)
(Unaudited)

For the quarter endedDecember 31,
2020		September 30,
2020		June 30,
2020		March 31,
2020		December 31,
2019		September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		March 31,
2019
Financial Information:       
Revenue$31,202 $33,447 $42,854 $23,806 $21,448 $20,368 $20,325 $18,115 
Gross Profit19,178 19,453 25,927 15,553 14,243 14,050 14,639 13,074 
Gross Profit %61%58%61%65%66%69%72%72%
Net Income5,071 2,804 19,412 4,243 2,388 2,853 1,326 1,958 
Cash (As of)30,981 32,396 29,707 8,409 13,355 12,630 7,691 7,410 
Total Assets (As of)112,560 113,969 112,178 86,801 82,596 79,981 71,014 58,718 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)9,458 7,720 16,287 7,869 5,569 4,883 4,116 4,466 
Operational Information:       
Vent Patients(2)7,892 7,788 7,705 7,965 7,759 7,421 7,130 6,393 

(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2)Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.