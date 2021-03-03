MONTREAL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today it has reached 319,000 active subscribers with the addition of 13,000 net new active subscribers in the second quarter of Fiscal 2021. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year, highlighting Goodfood’s successful investments in increasing consumer adoption of e-commerce grocery and meal solutions in Canada, as evidenced by the record 1.9 million website visits that occurred in January.



“We are excited by the strong additions to active subscribers this quarter, which included the holiday season and a strong start to the calendar year. As we continue to execute our strategy to increase selection and delivery speed, we are thrilled to be now offering over 680 products to our members and to have launched Goodfood WOW, our same-day delivery service, in Canada’s two largest cities,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “In addition to investing in subscriber growth, we introduced marketing initiatives as part of our cross-selling efforts which expanded the visibility of our grocery products, with our one-week 50% promotion in January leading to approximately 450,000 grocery products delivered that week alone compared to 420,000 grocery products delivered all of last quarter. This initiative cemented the strong demand for groceries purchased online through Goodfood’s platform and, while creating quickly-addressed operational challenges, continued to enhance the basket sizes and order rates of our customers,” added Mr. Ferrari.

“We are thrilled with our continued growth and the confirmation of Goodfood’s leadership in the Canadian online grocery market. There is a great opportunity ahead of us in the accelerating e-commerce grocery and meal solutions markets and Goodfood aims to continue capitalizing on this opportunity to further increase online adoption. We are still in the early days of digitizing one of Canada’s largest industries,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to complete their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in minutes. Goodfood members have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer fulfilment ecosystem that eliminates food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in 2021. As at February 28, 2021, Goodfood had 319,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

Except where otherwise indicated, all amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

